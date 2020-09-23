Wisconsin Legislature appeals absentee ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has appealed a federal court ruling that allows for absentee ballots to be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election in the battleground state. The appeal filed Wednesday was expected after Monday’s highly anticipated court ruling in favor of Democrats and their allies. The judge even put his ruling on hold for seven days in anticipation of a quick appeal. Wisconsin law requires absentee ballots to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. But Democrats argued that given challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with the anticipated large number of absentee ballots, the deadline ought to be extended.