3 accused of creating ‘man cave’ under Grand Central station

NEW YORK (AP) — Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room under New York’s Grand Central Terminal into an unauthorized “man cave” with a television, a refrigerator, a microwave and a futon couch. A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114. Railroad officials said Thursday that a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman have been suspended without pay pending disciplinary hearings. Railroad officials say the space presented a fire hazard because rescue workers would have had difficulty accessing an unmapped room.