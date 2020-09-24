Amnesty: Migrants face ‘vicious cycle of cruelty’ in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Amnesty International says thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libyan shores this year have been forcefully disappeared after being taken out of unofficial detention centers run by militias allied with the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. The watchdog also said on Thursday that rival, eastern Libyan authorities forcibly expelled serval thousand migrants “without due process or the opportunity to challenge their deportation.” It says about 8,500 migrants, including women and children, were intercepted and brought back to Libya so far this year. Libya has over the past years emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.