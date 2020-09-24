AP Explains: Powerful grand juries stay shrouded in secrecy

The announcement that no police officers would be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor throws a spotlight on the role of grand juries, which are shrouded in secrecy yet wield enormous power in courthouses across the U.S. Authorities say two officers who shot at Taylor after barging into her apartment on a warrant were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired one shot at them. The grand jury did charge another officer with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home with people inside. But protesters who called attention to the case say the outcome falls far short of justice.