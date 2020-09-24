Beloit Snappers closer to a new name as fans pushback

WKOW (MADISON)- The Beloit Snappers organization believes it is time to rebrand itself. To go along with a new owner and a new stadium, they are also changing their name, despite some fans petitioning to keep the nickname Snappers.

"A year ago this time, Major League Baseball announced Beloit was no longer going to have a team," Owner Quint Studer said.

Studer stepped up alongside ABC Supply Chairman Diane Hendricks to build a privately funded stadium. Studer estimates the cost to be somewhere between 12 and 17 million dollars.



"So the question is how do you make this financially sustainable," Studer says?

Studer explains one of the ways to make that happen is merchandise sales, and that is where the name change comes into play.



"We think for us to make this sustainable, it's absolutely vital that we build merchandise sales, and we believe that a new name and a new logo is the way to do that."

With fans input, the Snappers nailed down five finalists: Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp, and Supper Clubbers.

These choices have some fans in a frenzy. 3,000 people signed an online petition to keep the Snappers' name.

Longtime Snappers fan Ben Witkins created this petition.

"We don't want our city to be a laughing stock, and we think that these names they're proposing are lazy Wisconsin stereotypes that contribute to our city essentially becoming a laughing stock," Witkins said.

His pushback over the name change does not take away from his gratefulness that Studer kept the Beloit baseball team alive. Witkins says he would just like Studer to listen to other suggestions from the fan base.

"Once a month they go by the Beloit Chesseballs," Witkins suggested. "I think once a month that gimmick is a little easier to swallow than being a permanent team name."

But, Studer is moving forward and is happy with the attention the team is receiving from this petition.



"I'm just so excited that 3,000 people are paying attention to us right now and our talking about us," Studer said. "I think that's exactly what we wanted."

The voting will end on Friday, Sept. 25. https://www.milb.com/beloit/forms/fan-voting-beloit-name-the-team-2020