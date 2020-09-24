Biden’s Scranton vs. Park Ave. appeal targets working class

Democrat Joe Biden is leveraging his middle-class background against a billionaire president he’s trying to defeat. Biden says Donald Trump may have appealed to millions of working-class Americans but doesn’t actually understand them or care about them. Biden declared in Wisconsin recently, “I’ve dealt with guys like Donald Trump my whole life, who would look down on us because we didn’t have a lot of money or your parents didn’t go to college.” He says Trump ”never really respected us.” Whether Biden succeeds in attracting some former Trump voters will help settle several battleground states that affect the Electoral College outcome.