Dane County COVID-19 cases rising outside UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's rising infections of the coronavirus is no longer limited to the UW -Madison campus.

The county has seen 67 percent in groups not affiliated with the university, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich.

Heinrich announced the rise at a press conference with other city of Madison leaders Thursday.

Public health said it has not seen evidence of "spillover," meaning that it doesn't seem like cases on-campus are spreading to the larger Dane County area.