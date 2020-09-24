Darlington Elementary/Middle school moving to virtual learning for two weeks

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Darlington Elementary and Middle School has reported two more positive COVID-19 cases and has decided to temporarily switch to virtual learning beginning Monday.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, the county health department has recommended the switch to virtual learning in DEMS for the next two weeks.

PK-8 teachers will spend tomorrow preparing. Virtual instruction will start on Monday and run for two weeks.

The plan is for Darlington students to be back in the building on Monday, Oct. 12.

All PK-8 extra-curricular activities and practices are canceled from now until students return to the building.

4K classes at their community partner locations are also closed during the same time period.

On Monday, September 21, District Administrator Cale Jackson had announced that two students had contracted COVID-19. Thursday's announcement of two additional students raises that number to four.

"As part of their investigation, the Lafayette County Health Department will be contacting those people named as close contacts within the next few days. If you are contacted, they will provide you further quarantine guidance. Anyone who has been named a close contact should quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms for COVID during this time," said Jackson in a post on the district's Facebook page earlier this week.