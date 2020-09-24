Dear Donald, Dear Mr. President: A Trump-Nixon ’80s tale

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were two men in 1980s Manhattan who craved validation — one a past president, one a future president. That’s how a thirty-something Donald Trump and a seventy-ish Richard Nixon struck up a decade-long correspondence in the 1980s that meandered from football and real estate to Vietnam and media strategy. Their letters are being revealed for the first time in an exhibit that opens Thursday at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum. They show the two men engaged in something of an exercise in mutual affirmation. The museum shared the letters exclusively with The Associated Press ahead of the exhibit’s opening.