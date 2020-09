MONONA (WKOW) -- Demonstrators blocked a section of the Beltline in Monona late Thursday night.

They shut down the eastbound lanes of the Beltline just east of South Towne Drive.

Police Chief Walter Ostrenga says according to reports from officers in the area, the demonstrators set up grills.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area during the demonstration.

Traffic officials say the Beltline reopened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.