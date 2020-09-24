Dozens of Iowa students quarantine as virus cases rise

Dozens of students in Iowa schools were quarantined after both staff and students tested positive for the coronavirus. Virus cases surged Thursday by more than 1,300 across the state in the last 24 hours. Superintendent for the Hartwick-Ladora-Victor Community School District says kindergarten through sixth grade students are in quarantined after a staff member tested positive Tuesday. High school students in North Scott switched to online instruction since Friday after nearly a quarter of students were absent. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published Thursday indicated a significant drop in Iowa’s approval of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ virus response.