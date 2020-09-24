Driver dies after losing control of vehicle on Interstate in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead after the state patrol says he lost control of his vehicle on I-39/90 just south of the Beltline Thursday morning.

The driver in a silver Nissan Maxima was going south on the Interstate about 6:30 a.m. when he lost control of the car and began to spin out of control.

The vehicle rolled down a steep, grassy embankment and the driver was thrown from the car. The car continued to roll after the driver was ejected, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

The 26-year-old man from Rochester, Minnesota died in the crash.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.