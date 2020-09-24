EU tries to sell migrant pact amid claims the hardliners won

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration officials are struggling to sell their new plan to overhaul the bloc’s failed asylum system. Some are concerned that plan focuses too much on deporting people who don’t qualify for asylum and on persuading African countries to stop them leaving in the first place. They said Thursday that anti-migrant governments like those in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have won. The European Commission is trying to convince EU lawmakers and the 27 member countries to adopt the “New Pact on Migration and Asylum” by the end of the year, and it’s proving a hard sell.