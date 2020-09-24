EU warns of slim window to avoid repeat of prior virus peak

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union health officials are urging member nations to move quickly to slow the latest wave of COVID-19 infections to avoid a repeat of the broad lockdowns that paralyzed the continent’s economy in the spring. EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the most recent risk assessment showed that some countries are reporting more cases now than they did during the earlier pandemic’s peak in Europe. She said Thursday that now “might be our last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring.” More than 3 million cases have been reported in Europe since the beginning of the year, including 187,509 deaths, according to figures from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.