Evers calls on Big Ten to launch PR campaigns for safe football watching

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the past, Governor Tony Evers has supported UW students returning to campus, but he's wary about what having football games back could mean for the state's already high COVID-19 numbers.

Students and fans will likely want to gather once the games begin.

"Football is about football players and about football fans," Evers said during a briefing with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

"I expect the Big Ten should be doing a PR campaign around this time," Evers continued. "They are part of the people that made that this decision to bring back football. Not arguing the position, but I believe they also have an obligation around that. We are working with UW-Madison on this issue and Dane County. They have a mass gathering order."

Evers asked people to watch the games at home.

At the time of publication, Wisconsin is scheduled to face Illinois in its season opener Saturday, October 24 at Camp Randall.