Exact Sciences’ stock soars on cancer test data

(WKOW) -- The stock of Madison-based Exact Sciences jumped more than 25% today.

The company is developing a blood test that would screen for multiple types of cancer.

CEO Kevin Conroy said early results are promising.

Exact Sciences has been working with Mayo Clinic for about seven years to research biomarkers for various cancers in blood.

A study of the blood test found that it could identify 83% to 87% of cases which had esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancers.

The news sent the company's stock price soaring.

It rose more than $20 to $94.31 a share at market close.