Few showers return, but not everyone gets it

MADISON (WKOW) - After one of our driest stretches of the year, rain returns, but not everyone gets wet.



SET UP

We've gone 11 days in a row without rain, our longest dry stretch since late February.

A weak area of low pressure will move in causing a few showers to develop. Highest chance for rain will be northwest of Dane County.

TODAY

Partly sunny and a bit milder with temps in the mid 70s and a few showers. Isolated threat for rain in the morning and then a few more move in for the afternoon. We could even hear a couple claps of thunder, too.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and mild with temps in the upper 50s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 70s and a bit of a breeze out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph later in the day.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs back in the upper 70s. An isolated shower or storm is possible but will be fairly limited in nature.



A cold front will pass by late-day dropping temps significantly for next week.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with isolated showers possible in the afternoon and evening.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with a few showers possible and highs in the mid 60s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny, cool and breezy with a few showers possible with a high near 60°.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, cool and breezy with isolated showers possible with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.