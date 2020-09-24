From quick shortcuts to slow cookers, how we’re eating now

In normal times, food trends often started in restaurants, with top chefs. Maybe they got written up then in food magazines or blogs. After some time, you could find the trending ingredients and dishes on grocery store shelves. These days, however, the pandemic is determining how and what we eat. Trends range from comfort food to family meals and from quick shortcuts to slow cookers. More people are cooking at home and looking for old-style recipes from the 1960s and ‘70s such as chicken Kiev and cheese fondue. It’s part of a general nostalgia that is sweeping many industries, including decor and fashion too.