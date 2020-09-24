Hong Kong activist Wong arrested over unauthorized assembly

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong says he has been arrested again for allegedly participating in an unauthorized assembly last October. Wong tweeted Thursday that he was arrested when reporting to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s Central Police Station. He says he was also accused of violating a pre-coronavirus pandemic law banning the wearing of masks in public places. Wong rose to prominence as a student leader during the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests for universal suffrage, and is among a growing number of activists being charged for various relatively minor offenses since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory that has severely restricted political speech.