Idaho man sues over state’s anti-sodomy law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man represented by a coalition of civil rights attorneys is suing the state’s attorney general over Idaho’s so-called “infamous crime against nature” law, which makes it illegal to have oral or anal sex. The man, who uses the pseudonym “John Doe,” filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday. Doe says his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to register as a sex offender earlier this year because he was convicted in another state more than two decades ago of having oral sex. Doe said the state law was rendered invalid by a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden declined to comment because the case is still pending in court.