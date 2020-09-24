Israel tightens second lockdown as virus cases soar

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has moved to further tighten its second countrywide lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to soar. The Cabinet voted early Thursday to close all nonessential businesses, including open-air markets. Prayers and political demonstrations would be limited to open spaces and no more than 20 people, and participants would not be able to travel more than a kilometer (0.6 miles) from home for either. The measures are set to go into force on Friday afternoon, as the country shuts down for the weekly Sabbath. The restrictions on demonstrations are subject to approval by the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the limits on both prayers and protests could spark a backlash.