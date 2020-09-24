Janesville schools dashboard shows 15 students, 7 staff with COVID-19

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The School District of Janesville has launched a new dashboard to provide more information regarding COVID-19 in schools.

For the week of Sept. 17-23, the dashboard shows 15 students and seven staff with active COVID-19.

The dashboard shows the number of active positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff at the elementary, middle and high school grade levels.

It also shows the number of students and staff who are considered active close contacts (and are quarantining) as well as the number of people that are considered active low-risk individuals.

The dashboard also explains the procedures the district will use when they learn someone has tested positive for COVID-19.

The information will be updated weekly.

Currently, Roosevelt Elementary School and Craig High School will remain closed to face-to-face instruction through Friday, Oct. 2.

VIEW THE DASHBOARD HERE