Keeping children safe around cleaning supplies

(WKOW) -- People are doing their best to make sure they're keeping their hands and homes clean during the pandemic, and that often comes with an increased use of chemical cleaners.

Safe Kids Worldwide reports that calls to poison control centers about hand sanitizer exposures increased 70 percent between January and August of this year compared to last.

Calls over exposure to other cleaning products and disinfectants have also increased. They were 20 percent higher between January and August of this year over last.

A doctor at Boston Medical Center said children most often come into contact with these chemicals in the home.

"I would argue that the biggest danger for children during this time is ingestion while they're at home, at home for longer hours than usual, and potentially being exposed to more cleaning products as people have more in their homes these days," said Dr. Sadiqa Kendi.

Safe Kids Worldwide recommends storing household products out of reach and sight of children, as well as keeping household products in their original containers so as to avoid confusion.

You should also keep the poison help line number handy somewhere everyone can see it. The number is 800-222-1222 and help is available 24/7.