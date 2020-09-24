Madison police arrest man for fatal Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man for a crash that killed one person on Mineral Point Road last week.

18-year-old Maurice M. Chandler is facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge, according to a police incident report updated Thursday.

The other charges against Chandler are one count each of knowingly operating motor vehicle while revoked, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The crash killed Anthony M. Chung, 22, of Madison. Chung was declared dead at the scene.

Police had previously asked people who witnessed or helped respond to the crash to come forward so they could provide additional details.

Officers spent some time after the crash on the night of Sept. 17 looking for a person or persons who may have left the scene of the crash. They did not find anyone, but were unsure who they should be looking for.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Mineral Point Road near the intersection with Grand Canyon Drive.

The crash involved two vehicles and, besides Chung, injured three other people, including another 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. All were from Madison.