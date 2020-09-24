Madison Public Market announces first five vendors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Public Market made another move forward Thursday, announcing its first five vendors.

They are as follows:

Caracas Empanadas y Mas

Melly Mel's Deli and Catering

Perfect Imperfections 608

Little Tibet Madison

El Sabor de Puebla

All five of the vendors are from the MarketReady program. It assisted entrepreneurs who needed help moving their business models forward and ensured diversity.

"Somebody mentioned that the market ready participants, they really hung in there for those three years. And I had to correct them. I said no they didn't hang in there they used every moment of that to better their businesses," said Mike Miller, a business development specialist for the City of Madison.

Each vendor will receive a $19,000 grant to support their Madison Public Market operations.

More than 200 large and small businesses have submitted to have a space in the public market.

It breaks ground in 2021 and is scheduled to open in late 2022.