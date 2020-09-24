Marquette students protest decision in Breonna Taylor case

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Students at Marquette University walked out of class to march for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Members of the men's basketball team joined in.

They say it's time for change.

"The world cannot go on if justice is not served for our people, obviously our team is majority African American," said Koby McEwen, a junior on the Marquette basketball team. "Those who aren't African American on our team are like brothers to us. They feel the pain that we feel and feel it's important that our voice is heard."

The students marched around Milwaukee, including a stop at the police administration building.