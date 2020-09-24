MPD’s newest K-9 named in honor of 5-year-old who had a special bond with police

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department will introduce its newest K-9 during a special ceremony Friday. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Elver Park in Madison.

K-9 Domo was named in honor of Dominic May, a 5-year-old who died in an accident in 2018 and who wanted to be a police officer when he grew up.

Dominic's parents started Dominic's Ripple to keep the boy's memory alive and to help support the causes that were important to him.

Dominic had always made a strong impression on those who met him.

In fact he had met former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval during a public event at the Alliant Energy Center earlier in the year before he died and told him his dream was to become a police officer.

That made Dominic's sudden death all that more difficult for Koval, who made Dominic's dream come true by naming him an honorary officer.

Part of Dominic's legacy now extends to Domo, who is sponsored by Dominic's Ripple's charitable fund.

The 22-month-old Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands works alongside Officer Drew Strachota of the Madison Police Department.

Dominic's Ripple raised nearly $50,000 in 2019 to support the purchase of the new K-9.