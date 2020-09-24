Official: Poland’s Kaczynski likely to join govt amid crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top member of Poland’s conservative ruling party says the powerful party leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, is likely to formally join the government in order to end a governing crisis. The party’s leader in parliament said all signs point to Kaczyński joining as a deputy prime minister who would have control over the Justice Ministry. The state news agency, PAP, had earlier reported that Kaczyński would join the Cabinet as head of a security committee that would supervise the ministries of justice, defense and internal affairs. Kaczyński served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007. However, since his party assumed power after for the second time in 2015, he has guided government decisions and appointments from behind the scenes.