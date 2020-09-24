Pageant powerhouse Venezuela to hold virtual beauty contest

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The global pandemic is forcing organizers behind the famous Miss Venezuela pageant to be creative. The beauty pageant that airs Thursday has had to adapt to quarantine requirements local authorities imposed since mid-March. The goal is pulling off an event filled with fanfare while avoiding infection for the 22 candidates, dozens of stagehands and the TV production crew. Miss Venezuela’s general manager, Nina Sicilia, says they’ve taken a positive approach. Miss Venezuela has produced seven Miss Universe winners, six Miss Worlds and seven Miss Internationals. Venezuela is a major player in the world of beauty pageants. This is the 67th Miss Venezuela competition.