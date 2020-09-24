Pistol-packing GOP House hopeful channels Trump in Colorado

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (AP) — An unabashed, pistol-packing, social media-savvy and all-in-for-Donald Trump businesswoman has electrified the race to represent nearly half of Colorado’s landmass in Congress. Lauren Boebert, who owns an open-carry, “family friendly” restaurant, pulled off the upset of the summer by defeating a five-term incumbent in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. She has wasted no time in courting the president, his base and national party leaders in her campaign to keep the seat in GOP hands. She also has wasted no time in lambasting national Democrats. She says opponents’ attempts to link her to the QAnon conspiracy belief will backfire.