Poll: Biden holds consistent lead among Wisconsin likely voters, but Trump has narrowed gap

(WKOW) -- According to a new poll by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Elections Research Center, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a solid lead over President Donald Trump in three battleground states.

Researchers say Biden has support from about half of voters, which is a threshold that the president didn't reach in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2016.

Trump's overall support is in the mid-40s which, according to the poll, is a close reflection of his job approval rating among respondents.

In Wisconsin, Biden has 49 percent support, while Trump is at 44 percent.

Trump trails by 8 points in Michigan (50% Biden to 42% Trump) but by only 5 points in Pennsylvania (49% Biden to 44% Trump).

The president's support among respondents has improved since the Elections Research Center's last poll in August with the same people. Interviews for this survey were conducted between Sept. 10 and Sept. 21.

In this poll, unlike in August, Biden's lead narrows when it comes to "likely" voters who say they are "certain" to vote. While he remains near 50 percent in all three states, Trump has narrowed the gap among that key group of respondents.

Nearly half of Biden supporters listed the pandemic as the top issue, while Trump supporters ranked the economy and crime as most important. As for the pandemic, only 23 percent of Trump supporters listed that as a top issue.

For more on what researchers found as a result of the study, click here.

These findings are from the third set of several 2020 battleground surveys that will come from the Elections Research Center. The poll in Wisconsin is conducted in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal.

800 respondents were surveyed in each of the three states. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4.66% in Michigan, 4.28% in Pennsylvania, and 4.21% in Wisconsin. Among likely voters the margins of error are 4.71% in Michigan, 4.73% in Pennsylvania, and 4.46% in Wisconsin.