Russian pleads not guilty in foiled Tesla ransomware plot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Russian citizen accused of offering a Tesla employee $1 million to enable a ransomware attack at the electric car company’s plant in Nevada has pleaded not guilty to a federal conspiracy charge. Egor Kriuchkov added during a Thursday court appearance that he wants to get through the legal process as fast as possible. The 26-year-old says the Russian government knows of his case. U.S. authorities haven’t alleged that Kriuchkov has ties to the Kremlin. The judge ordered Kriuchkov to remain in custody pending trial. A conviction could bring five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.