Seoul: North Korea shoots SKorean official, burns his body

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korean troops shot a South Korean government official who may have attempted to defect and set his body on fire, after they found him on a floating object in waters near the rivals’ disputed sea boundary. According to Seoul, the man disappeared from a government ship that was checking on potential unauthorized fishing. South Korea’s Defense Ministry says North Korea at first sent officials wearing gas masks aboard a boat to learn why he was there but later the North Korean navy opened fire at him and burnt his body. A defense official says the man might have tried to defect to North Korea and may have been shot in line with the North’s stringent anti-coronavirus rules.