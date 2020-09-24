State announces $8.3 million for COVID-19 testing at private, tribal colleges

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's state government will help support COVID-19 testing efforts on private, nonprofit and tribal higher-learning campuses.

Gov. Tony Evers announced $8.3 million would be made available through the federal CARES act funding the state received, according to a press release from his office sent Thursday.

"All across our state we are seeing an alarming increase in positive cases of COVID-19, especially among 18 to 24 year olds in our campus communities," said Evers. "No campus exists in a bubble, so it is critical that we all work together to stop the spread of this virus for the health and safety of not only those on our college campuses, but for Wisconsinites in every corner of our state, and testing is a key step in doing just that."

The Department of Administration will oversee the program, reimbursing universities for testing, specimen collection and other similar expenses.