Suspected extremists abduct 3 non-Muslims in Kenya’s north

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Officials in Kenya say three non-Muslim bus passengers were abducted by suspected Islamic extremists in Kenya’s northern Mandera county that borders Somalia. Regional police chief Rono Bunei said in a statement that armed gunmen, believed to be Somalia’s al-Shabab rebels, stopped a bus about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Lafey town and ordered everyone out. He said the attackers picked three passengers from 54 on the bus and ordered the rest to leave. He said it’s not clear why the bus did not have a police escort, a requirement for commercial transport traveling in Mandera county which has been hard hit by violence from Somalia’s extremists.