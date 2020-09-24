 Skip to Content

The Latest: Protest in Portland over Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Portland say protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at officers in Oregon’s largest city during a demonstration over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. In a statement, police say the protesters Thursday night also threw rocks that shattered windows at a law enforcement precinct station. One officer was hit on the foot with a Molotov cocktail but a fire department medic managed to extinguish the flames. Portland has been gripped by protests for four months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Associated Press

