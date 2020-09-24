TRAFFIC ALERT: I-94 WB ramp shut down due to semi rollover

MADISON (WKOW) -- The ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90/94 northbound near Madison is closed because of a semi rollover crash early Thursday morning.

State Patrol officials tell 27 News it happened around 3 a.m. They say two semis crashed on the ramp, causing one to roll over. Minor injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The ramp is expected to be shut down for at least two hours as crews remove the rolled over semi, according to Wisconsin state patrol.