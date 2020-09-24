Truck driver ejected from vehicle after Highway 33 crash

TOWNSHIP OF PORTLAND (WKOW) -- A truck driver has serious injuries after he reportedly rolled his vehicle on State Highway 33 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to sheriff's deputies, Andrew Weiker, 38, was driving west on State Highway 33 just east of County Highway PC, when the truck entered the gravel shoulder on the north side of the highway.

Officials say Weiker overcorrected and went off the road. The Ford F150 apparently rolled over, and ejected Weiker. It came to rest on the passenger side.

Weiker got serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. Officials say they suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.