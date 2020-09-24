Turkey hikes rates to support currency, fight inflation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 2 percentage points, its first hike in two years to fight inflation and support its currency. The surprise move helped boost the Turkish currency. The Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday it has decided to increase the policy rate from 8.25% to 10.25%. The Turkish lira has been plummeting to record lows, dipping to 7.7 against the dollar this week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter Turkey’s economy. The lira has lost some 20% of its value this year.