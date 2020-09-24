UN official: Bosnia authorities expose migrants to suffering

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A top U.N. official in Bosnia says local authorities expose migrants and refugees stuck in the country to needless suffering despite having access to funds to provide them with proper housing and assistance. The Western Balkans coordinator and Bosnia representative of the International Organization for Migration told The Associated Press on Thursday that some local authorities aren’t helping the U.N. agency to expand accommodation for migrants. Instead, the official said they are now even restricting access to housing that is already available. In 2017, Bosnia became a bottleneck for thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Asia and North Africa seeking better lives in Europe when other nations closed off their borders.