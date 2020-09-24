United Way Blackhawk Region launches Community Campaign

(WKOW) -- The United Way Blackhawk Region kicked off its annual Community Campaign with a Virtual Day of Caring.

The non-profit said this year's campaign will be more important than ever because the need for local entities is much greater during the pandemic.

The Community Campaign would usually kick off with a breakfast, campaign goal announcement and day of volunteering at United Way agencies, but this year things are different.

"Every person in the Blackhawk region must do their part to make our communities the places we need them to be -- equitable, respectful and providing opportunities for all," said Mary Fanning-Penny, the president and CEO of the United Way Blackhawk Region.

The United Way prides itself on helping communities respond, recover, rebuild and reimagine for the long term.

You can join in the United Way's efforts here.