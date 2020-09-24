UW Marching Band will not participate in this year’s football season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin Marching Band will not be able to perform during Badger football games this fall.

The band says on its website, the Big Ten Conference determined bands will not participate in this year's football season.

The conference has reserved the right to revisit this decision at a later date.

"We look forward to a time where we can suit up and perform in support of our team and great institution," the band says. "While performing for football games is extremely important, this band program is more than that. We acknowledge the difficulties that have been placed upon us a result of COVID-19; however, we will operate under the current guidelines to the best of our ability."

As of Wednesday, the Marching Band was cleared to return to in-person instruction with students.