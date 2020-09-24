Video shows man’s vandalism spree at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Newly-released video obtained by WISN-TV shows a man's vandalism spree at Miller Park over the summer.

In June, authorities say Keyon Lambert walked into the ballpark, hopped on a tractor and started tearing up the field.

According to WISN TV, police records show Lambert told officers he was "going to try to write his name in cursive with the tractor tires, but it moved too slow."

Authorities say he caused $40,000 in damage.

Lambert is charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.