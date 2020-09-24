Wisconsin hits second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s daily count of COVID-19 cases has hit its second-highest total to date, while the seven-day average topped 1,900 for the first time. The state Department of Health Services reported Thursday that Wisconsin has seen more than 108,000 positive cases of the coronavirus and 1,265 deaths. The 2,392 new cases reported Thursday was second only to 2,533 new cases reported less than a week ago on Sept. 18. The seven-day average was 1,939. That was nearly three times the seven-day average of 665 a month ago. Gov. Tony Evers urged people to wear masks, keep a social distance and stay home when possible.