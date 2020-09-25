Assailants shoot and kill prominent Kashmir lawyer

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A prominent lawyer has been fatally shot by assailants in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police and relatives say unidentified gunmen came to his home in Srinagar and posed as his clients. When Babar Qadri came out, they fired at him and fled. Qadri was an outspoken debater on India’s television news channels where he would seek to defend Kashmir’s right to self-determination. Kashmir is no stranger to targeted killings since 1989, when an armed rebellion erupted against Indian rule in the disputed region. Hundreds have been killed in such ways and human rights groups have blamed both militants and Indian troops for covert killings. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety.