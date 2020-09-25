Brewers’ Burnes goes on IL with strained left oblique

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has been placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique. The move likely ends Burnes’ breakthrough season. Manager Craig Counsell says Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round if the Brewers make the playoffs. The Brewers are outside of playoff position but haven’t been eliminated from contention yet heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Burnes is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.