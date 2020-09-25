Cards’ Ponce de Leon loses no-hit bid with 6 outs left

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon lost his no-hit bid when Milwaukee’s Orlando Arcia hit a leadoff homer in the sixth inning of a seven-inning doubleheader nightcap. Arcia hit a long drive to dead-center that cut St. Louis’ lead to 9-1. Ponce de Leon’s only previous blemish was a walk to No. 9 hitter Jacob Nottingham in the third. The Brewers hadn’t threatened much. They sent three balls to the outfield in the first inning, and Ryan Braun’s liner in the fourth was the closest they have come so far.