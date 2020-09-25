Grant County clerk says absentee ballots mislabeled will still be counted

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Absentee ballots mislabeled as being for the "partisan primary," will still be counted, according to the Grant County clerk.

The ballots intended for the Nov. 3 general election were sent to three districts in Grant County, but are otherwise correct.

Linda Gebhard, Grant County Clerk, tells 27 News that people can still fill out those ballots and they will still be counted.

If people would like a new ballot, they can request one from the clerk's office. They'll just have to return the original ballot first, Gebhard said.