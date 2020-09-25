Dodgeville School District expanding hybrid model to include grades 7-12

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Dodgeville School District is pivoting grades 7-12 to a hybrid learning model.

District Administrator Paul Weber says the change is due to a 'sharp rise' in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa County.

The previous two week count from September 10 to September 24 indicates 47 confirmed cases in the county. The jump in cases impacts the instructional model.

The district has a five level threat system they're working under and the increase in cases puts them into level three.

Previously Grades 10-12 were only in a 50% virtual/50% in-person model, as you can see illustrated in the table above, now also includes grades 7-9.

The change will go into effect on Monday, September 28. The district will remain in the level 3 model until at least October 12.