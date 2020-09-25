EU leader Michel lashes out at Britain over post-Brexit plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leader Charles Michel has used the virtual pulpit of the U.N. General Assembly to lash out at Britain for its threats to renege on parts of the withdrawal treaty it signed with the EU. Michel warned Britain that the 27-nation bloc won’t back down in the final weeks of acrimonious talks on a free-trade deal. Michel made unmistakable references to the United Kingdom on Friday when he said that “respect for treaties, a basic principle of international law, comes to be considered optional even by those who, until recently, were its historical guarantors.” Michel added that this was being done “in the name of partisan interests,” referring to the government of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.